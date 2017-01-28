× Portsmouth Police make arrest in baby death investigation

Portsmouth, Va. — Portsmouth Police have arrested the mother of an infant who died Thursday afternoon.

That afternoon, dispatch received a call about a woman who was in labor.

When medicas arrived the woman was not cooperative, so she was sent to a local hospital to be assessed by medical staff.

Shortly after arriving the mother presented medical staff a plastic bag containing an unresponsive newborn baby boy.

The baby was pronounced dead at the hospital that same day.

After a complete investigation, detectives arrested 40-year-old Donita M. Hawkins of Portsmouth.

Hawkins has been charged with Second Degree Murder.

She is currently being held in the Portsmouth City Jail.