Police investigating deadly shooting in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – Police are investigating a homicide in Norfolk after a man was found shot to death.

It happened in the Tidewater Gardens section of the city.

On Saturday just after midnight, police received a call in the 800 block of East Charlotte Street for a man who had just been shot.

When officers arrived, they found a 28-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound in his home. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives have not released and suspect or motive information.

If you have any information about this incident, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.