Norfolk detectives investigating undetermined death

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk detectives are investigating an undetermined death that happened Saturday morning.

Shortly after 6 a.m. Saturday, first responders received a call for them to check on the welfare of a woman living in the 1600 block of East Bayview Boulevard.

When they arrived, they found the 36-year-old woman dead inside of her home.

Detectives have classified her death as undetermined at this time. If you have any information that might help police, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.