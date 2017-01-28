Nauticus to host homeschool day on February 16

NORFOLK, Va. – Homeschoolers will get to enjoy education opportunities at Nauticus and the Battleship Wisconsin during a special Homeschool Day on February 16.

Homeschool Day will start at 10 a.m. and end at 5 p.m.

There will be several programs available during Homeschool Day:

Science on a Sphere 11 a.m. & 2 p.m.

Simple Machines Made Simple 11:30 a.m. & 3:30 p.m.

ROV Workshop 12:20 p.m. & 2:30 p.m.

Fire Suppression 1 p.m. & 2 p.m.

Grando Electro 4:15 p.m.

Shark Lab and Horseshoe Crab Cove — Open all Day

There will also be screenings of “The Living Sea” (11 a.m. and 2 p.m.) and “Aircraft Carrier” (12:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.).

Self-guided tours of the Battleship Wisconsin will also be included with admission.

Admission is $7.57 per children ages 4 -17 and $12 per adult. Children three and under will get in free.

For more information, call (757) 664-1034 or register online at reservations@nauticus.org. Reservations are suggested, but not required.