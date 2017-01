CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Firefighters responded to a fire at a one-story, single family home in the 800 block of Mildenhall Drive.

When crews arrived on scene Satruday at 5:37 a.m., they saw smoke and flames coming from the roof.

The fire was under control at 6:13 a.m. and caused significant damage to the entire home.

The home was being renovated, so no one was living at the home. There were no injuries.

The fire is under investigation.