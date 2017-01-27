Two arrested after man stabbed in face at Nags Head restaurant

NAGS HEAD, N.C. – Law enforcement officers have arrested two people suspected of being involved in a stabbing outside a Nags Head restaurant Thursday evening.

Nags Head Police say Patrick Lynn Griggs, 54, and Miranda Nicole Krawchuk, 24, were arrested early Friday in connection with the stabbing of 44-year-old Christopher Michael Whitehead.

The incident happened at a restaurant in the 4900 block of South Croatan Highway.

Griggs is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury after stabbing.

Whitehead was stabbed in the face before restaurant personnel were able to break up the fight.

Griggs and Krawchuk fled the scene, but were located by Nags Head Police and Dare County Sheriffs’s Office investigators on Miriam Lane in Wanchese early Friday morning.

A restaurant employee took Whitehead to The Outer Banks Hospital, but he was later flown to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital where he is currently listed in critical condition.

Krawchuk, who was with Griggs at the time of the stabbing, has been charged with accessory after the fact and is in the Dare County Detention Center on a $75,000 bond.

Griggs is also at the Dare County Detention Center on a $300,000 bond.