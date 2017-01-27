× Saturday’s First Warning Forecast: Chilly with plenty of sunshine

The First Warning Storm Team is tracking a cold night on tap and plenty of sunshine for Saturday.

Another chilly day on tap with highs in the mid to upper 40s. A mixture of sun and clouds throughout the day. Temperatures will fall into the 30s once again heading overnight.

We’ll see increasing clouds for Sunday ahead of a fast-moving cold front from the northwest. Highs will be in the upper 40s. As the front slides through the area into Monday, a little moisture may develop along it, which could produce a few snowflakes. We’ll keep an eye on it. Highs on Monday will be in the mid 40s.

Saturday: A cold start with temperatures warming to the mid to upper 40s. Plenty of sunshine. Breezy. Winds: WSW 15-20 + mph.

Saturday night: Another cold night with lows in the low to mid 30s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Winds: SW 10-15 mph.

April Loveland

First Warning Meteorologist

WTKR-TV News 3

