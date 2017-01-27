One year since 26-year-old man killed parents, grandma, sister & brother in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – One year ago six family members were killed during a murder-suicide in the Deep Creek area of Chesapeake.

On that day police were called out to the area to do a welfare check at the home. That’s when they found 22-year-old Landon Dooley.

This led the to another home on George Washington Highway where the other family members were found.

Police say 26-year-old Cameron Dooley shot and killed his parents, grandmother, sister and brother before killing himself.

The father, Steven Dooley was a police officer.

The grandmother Doris and her late husband helped build the Temple Baptist Church.

The pastor at the church, Jerry Greco Assistant Minister was extremely close to the family.

He said he wants their legacy to live on not the tragic way their lives ended.

There are still many unanswered questions about why Cameron killed his family and then himself.

