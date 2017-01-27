× First Warning Traffic – Midtown Tunnel closures this weekend

ERT WEEKLY CONSTRUCTION – Midtown Tunnel

U.S. 58 East: Midtown Tunnel full weekend closure from Friday, Jan. 27 at 8 p.m. until Monday, Jan. 30 at 5 a.m.

Take the Downtown Tunnel 264 EB as your alternate route.

HAMPTON ROADS WEEKLY LANE CLOSURES REPORT

I-564 Intermodal Connector, Norfolk:

Single-lane closures on I-564 east and west extending one-half mile between I-564 Chambers Airfield Tunnel at Naval Air Station Norfolk to Terminal Boulevard/Hampton Boulevard. One lane will remain open at all times:

Eastbound January 23-28 from 5 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Westbound January 23-28 from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Please check http://www.i564intermodal.com/ for the latest closure/detour information.