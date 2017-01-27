First Warning Traffic – Midtown Tunnel closures this weekend
ERT WEEKLY CONSTRUCTION – Midtown Tunnel
U.S. 58 East: Midtown Tunnel full weekend closure from Friday, Jan. 27 at 8 p.m. until Monday, Jan. 30 at 5 a.m.
Take the Downtown Tunnel 264 EB as your alternate route.
HAMPTON ROADS WEEKLY LANE CLOSURES REPORT
- I-564 Intermodal Connector, Norfolk:
- Single-lane closures on I-564 east and west extending one-half mile between I-564 Chambers Airfield Tunnel at Naval Air Station Norfolk to Terminal Boulevard/Hampton Boulevard. One lane will remain open at all times:
- Eastbound January 23-28 from 5 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- Westbound January 23-28 from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Please check http://www.i564intermodal.com/ for the latest closure/detour information.
- Military Highway Continuous Flow Intersection, Norfolk: Alternating single-lane closures as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:
- January 22-28: Alternating single-lane closures northbound and southbound from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning on Military Highway between Valley Drive and Lynn Street.
- January 22-28: Alternating single-lane closures eastbound and westbound from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning on Princess Anne Road, between Sigmon Street and the intersection of Military Highway.
- January 22-28: Alternating single-lane closures eastbound and westbound from 9 a.m to 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning on Northampton Boulevard between the intersection of Military Highway and past USAA Drive.
- January 22-28: Alternating single-lane closures eastbound and westbound from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning on Robin Hood Road between Ellsmere Avenue and Miller Store Road.