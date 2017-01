× Fight leads to shooting, leaving one man dead

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – A late night altercation leaves one man dead, wounded by gunshots.

Chesapeake police were called to the 700 block of River Parkway just after 11 p.m. where they found a man had been shot. Another man on scene is being questioned about a fight the two got in before hand.

The man who was shot died on scene.

We are working to learn more information about the incident and possible shooter. Stay with News 3 for all developments.