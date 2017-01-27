HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Coop from 97.3 The Eagle has updates on Oscar nods and the latest from Paris Jackson. Plus, Coop previews the big country music concert season coming this to our region with 8 big shows just announced in Virginia Beach this summer.
Coop previews a big country concert summer heading our way on Coast Live
-
Coop talks celeb congrats, a performance fail and a princess petition on Coast Live
-
Coop talks celebrity gifts on Coast Live
-
Mariah, Kanye and more entertainment news from Coop on Coast Live
-
Coop tells Coast Live what happened at this year’s CMA’s
-
Coop from The Eagle talks Kim and great new kicks
-
-
A preview of India Fest food and dance on Coast Live
-
Emma Stone, Phil Collins and more from Coop on Coast Live
-
Holidays in the City gets the USO treatment with Home for the Holidays on Coast Live
-
The Hurrah Players preview holiday shows on Coast Live
-
Local Talent: Dustin Furlow plays live on Coast Live
-
-
Learning how to buy a diamond on Coast Live
-
McDonald’s giving away 10,000 bottles of Big Mac ‘Special Sauce’
-
Aisle Style – Getting ready for bridal show season on Coast Live