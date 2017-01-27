Coop previews a big country concert summer heading our way on Coast Live

Posted 2:46 pm, January 27, 2017, by

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Coop from 97.3 The Eagle has updates on Oscar nods and the latest from Paris Jackson.  Plus, Coop previews the big country music concert season coming this to our region with 8 big shows just announced in Virginia Beach this summer.