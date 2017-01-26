Virginia Beach man sentenced to 10 yrs. after over 5K child porn videos found on computer

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A man has been sentenced to 10 years behind bars on Thursday on child porn charges.

34-year-old Brandon Matthew Florin was sentenced to 10 years in prison and a lifetime of supervised release for receiving child pornography.

Florin pleaded guilty on September 20, 2016.

According to court documents, Florin was first identified sharing child pornography on a peer-to-peer network by the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office and the Virginia Beach Police Department.

After a search warrant was executed at Florin’s residence over 5,000 videos of child pornography and child erotica were found on Florin’s computer.

The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative designed to protect children from exploitation and abuse.