Portsmouth Police investigate infant’s death

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Police are investigating the death of an infant Thursday night.

Police said medics responded to a home in the 60 block of Merrimac Drive after an adult female requested medical assistance.

After medics responded they transported the woman to a local hospital where she produced bag with a newborn infant inside.

Police said the baby was unresponsive and was prounced dead at the hospital.

Investigators with the Portsmouth Police Department Major Crimes Unit were alerted about the death just after 3:20 p.m.

The incident is being investigated and is currently an undetermined death case.

A medical examiner will determine the official cause of the infant’s death, police said.

Police said they don’t know if the female is in custody at this time.

Stay with News 3 as more details develop in this breaking story.