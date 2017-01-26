Portsmouth, Norfolk rank low among ‘Best Places to Raise a Family in Virginia’

NORFOLK, Va. – Where are the best places to raise a family in Virginia?

WalletHub has created a list of the 82 largest cities in the state and ranked them based on 21 key indicators of family-friendliness. The data set ranges from “median family income” to “school-system quality” to “housing affordability.”

So where do Hampton Roads cities rank on the list? Well… some rank high and others rank low.

Virginia Beach is the highest ranked at #19, while Portsmouth is the lowest ranked at #80.

In between are Williamsburg at #27, Suffolk at #30, Chesapeake at #32, Hampton at #69, Newport News at #70, Norfolk at #73, and Portsmouth at #80.

Virginia Beach tied for first for the ‘Most Attractions,’ while Williamsburg came in at #3 for ‘Lowest Violent Crime Rate per Capita.’

Norfolk came in at #2 for ‘Lowest Media Family Income,’ and also ranked high for ‘Least Affordable Housing,’ and ‘Highest Violent Crime Rate.’

Click here to see the full list and breakdown of the rankings.