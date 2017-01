Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Recent research from the Statistic Brain Institute revealed that almost a third of people drop their resolutions after two weeks.

Liz Josefsberg is a health, wellness and weight loss expert who has helped celebrities like Jennifer Hudson and Jessica Simpson on their weight loss journey. She joins us with some crave-busting ideas to help us make better choices and stay on, and in some cases, get back on, the right path.