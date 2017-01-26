Hampton Police investigate bank robbery

HAMPTON, Va. – Police are investigating a bank robbery that happened Thursday morning.

Officers were called to the 2100 block of Executive Drive to investigate just after 9:30 a.m.

According to police, a man entered the bank and demanded money. He left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect was described as between 30 and 40 years old. He was last seen wearing dark coveralls and rode a blue beach cruiser bicycle.

If you have any information that could help police, call Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.