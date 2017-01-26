× First Warning Forecast: The rain moves out and the cooler weather moves in

The rain moves out and the cooler weather moves in….The cold front that brought rain to the area today will move offshore, allowing for some cooler temperatures to move in.

As we move through our Thursday, expect a few lingering showers here and there as a cold front swings through the viewing area. Some of the rain could be heavy at times. Otherwise, expect gradual clearing from west to east. Our winds will blow in from the west-southwest between 15 and 20 mph, with gusts to 30. Highs will be in the mid 60s. Tonight, with the front offshore, we’ll see mostly clear skies. Low temperatures will drop into the upper 30s. Winds will be breezy from the west between 10 and 15 mph.

On Friday, we’re expecting mostly sunny skies. There will be a noticeable change with our temperatures, with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Winds will still remain fairly windy from the west between 10 and 20 mph with higher gusts.

This weekend, we’ll see mainly dry conditions. On Saturday, expect mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the mid 40s. Temperatures will remain in the mid 40s for highs on Sunday under a mix of clouds and sunshine. Then, late Sunday night into Monday, a little moisture will move in our direction, which could drive in a little rain and possibly a snowflake or two as our temperatures dip into the 30s. We’ll keep an eye on it.

This Afternoon: Scattered Showers (30%). Gradual Clearing. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: SW/W 15-20 mph, gusts to 30 mph.

Tonight: A Few Clouds. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. Winds: W 10-15 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Windy and Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Winds: W 10-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph.

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

1978 F3 Tornado: Prince William Co, F1 Tornado: Mecklenburg Co

Dominic Brown

First Warning Meteorologist

WTKR-TV News 3

