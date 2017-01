Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Having a great home isn't enough to sell it. Buyers need to be able to see themselves in it.  So says our real estate expert Claudine Ellis of Dream Girls of Real Estate. She says it's about the presentation and to not be afraid to turn to a professional to make it look right.

