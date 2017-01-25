× Wednesday’s First Warning Forecast: Sunshine and 60s!

Soak up the sunshine… After a rather gloomy first half of the week, finally some decent sunshine today. Expect mostly sunny skies all day. Temperatures will start in the 40s this morning and warm into the mid 60s this afternoon, about 10 degrees warmer than yesterday. It will not be as windy as yesterday but still a light breeze from the SW at 5 to 15 mph. Clouds will build in tonight as a cold front moves in. Expect overnight lows near 50. Winds will also start to crank up again overnight.

The front will bring us another chance for showers on Thursday, mainly for the morning and midday hours. Showers and clouds will clear out Thursday afternoon. It will be very windy tomorrow with gusts to 30+ mph possible. Highs will reach the low 60s tomorrow but much colder air will move in behind the front.

Highs will slip to near 50 on Friday with plenty of sunshine but still breezy. Expect a mix of sun and clouds for the weekend with highs dropping into the mid to upper 40s.

Today: Mostly Sunny, Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: W/SW 5-15

Tonight: Clouds Building In. Lows near 50. Winds: SW 5-15

Tomorrow: AM Showers (60%), PM Clearing, Windy. Highs in the low 60s. Winds: SW/W 10-20G30+

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

January 25th

2000 Winter Weather: Coastal Nor’easter 12″-18″ snow interior; high winds, tidal flooding along coast

2013 Snow 1-3 inches I-95 eastward and south into NC.

