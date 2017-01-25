Virginia Beach fifth graders compete in Kids’ Baking Championship: Sweet Science Edition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Some fifth graders from Rosemont Forest Elementary School got to dabble in their culinary skills while learning about science thanks to a grant from the Virginia Beach Education Foundation. The Kids' Baking Championship: Sweet Science Edition took place at the Virginia Beach Technical and Career Education.

The students from Rosemont Elementary were challenged to create and decorate cupcakes in their respective science themes, including ecosystems, oceans, plants, electricity and magnetism, sound and more. The fifth graders got help from senior high school culinary students as they shopped for the ingredients needed for their cupcake decorations.

The students had a couple hours to create their cupcakes, which were judged by Greg Furlich the principal of Rosemont, Victoria Manning a new Virginia Beach school board member, Catherine Gettier the owner of Catherine's Catering who also funded the competition and News 3's Kim Cung.

Out of the 10 groups, the Sun, Earth and Moon group won first place thanks to their creativity and decorating skills.