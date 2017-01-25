Verizon Fios internet service now available in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – Verizon has launched its Fios Instant Internet service in portions of Norfolk starting Wednesday.

The service has equal upload and download speeds of 750 Mbps.

“No Internet service provider has come close to offering upload and download speeds like these at such a massive scale as Fios Instant Internet,” said Ken Dixon, president of Verizon’s consumer landline business. “Ever since we decided to build the nation’s largest 100 percent fiber-to-the-home network 14 years ago, we’ve been saying that it is a future-proof technology. The future is now here with Fios Instant Internet.”

Virginia residents in parts of Chesapeake, Newport News, Poquoson, Hampton, Portsmouth, Yorktown and Virginia Beach will be able to order Fios Instant Internet.