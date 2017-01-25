String of burglaries at Gloucester Moose Lodge caught on camera

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GLOUCESTER, Va. - The Gloucester County Sheriff's Office needs your help catching the person responsible for a string of burglaries and larcenies at the Gloucester Moose Lodge.

The crimes happened during the early morning hours of December 13, January 9, 13, 14 and 17.

In each incident, the suspect(s) break into the lodge, causing damage, and stole money.

The suspect caught on camera is believed to be a man, approximately 5'9" to 6 feet tall and weighing approximately 155 to 185 pounds. He has worn jeans and sweatpants, a hoodie, a facial covering of some kind and gloves.

Pictures from one of the incidents at the lodge suggest the suspect was possibly driving a full size pick-up truck with a toolbox in the back of the vehicle. The truck is possibly a GMC or Chevy, possible a model year prior to 2012.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.