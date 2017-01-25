Norfolk murder suspect arrested in Maryland

NORFOLK, Va. – U.S. Marshals arrested a Norfolk murder suspect in Maryland Tuesday.

Ricardo “Cardo” Spencer, 23, has been on the run for six months.

Spencer was charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony following a fatal shooting that happened on July 30, in the 1900 block of Greenleaf Dr. One of the victims, 25-year-old Justin A. Neal, died from his injuries.

According to U.S. Marshals, Spencer was hiding with family out of the state.

U.S. Marshals from Delaware, along with Marshals task force personnel from Elkton, Maryland arrested Spencer without incident at a home in the 2800 block of Pebble Beach Drive, in the city of Elkton.

Spencer is being held at the Cecil County Detention Center in Elkton while awaiting return to Norfolk.