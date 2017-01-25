Hampton man sentenced to 16 years for child porn, said it gives him a ‘thrill’

HAMPTON, Va. – A man has been sentenced to 16 years in prison on Wednesday for child porn, according to the Department of Justice.

47-year-old Jerome Paul Frostman was sentenced for receipt of child pornography.

Frostman pleaded guilty on Aug. 8, 2016. Court documents said Frostman was distributing child pornography using a peer-to-peer network.

After a search warrant was executed at his residence, Frostman said he did access child porn from his laptop and stated he “gets a thrill” out of viewing it.

During an interview with law enforcement Frostman confessed to downloading and receiving over 1,000 images of child pornography, in addition to previously sexually assaulting a child on multiple occasions.