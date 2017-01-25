× First Warning Traffic – Wednesday bridge openings and road work

BRIDGE OPENINGS:

Gilmerton Bridge 7:45 AM

High Rise Bridge 1:00 PM

ERT WEEKLY CONSTRUCTION – Midtown and Downtown Tunnels

U.S. 58 East: Midtown Tunnel open with a single lane closure Wednesday and Thursday, Jan. 25 and 26 from 8 p.m. each night until 5 a.m. the following morning.

U.S. 58 East: Midtown Tunnel full weekend closure from Friday, Jan. 27 at 8 p.m. until Monday, Jan. 30 at 5 a.m.

I-264 West: Downtown Tunnel open with a single lane closure Thursday, Jan. 26 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.

I-264 West: Single lane closure between Effingham Street and Frederick Boulevard Monday through Wednesday, Jan. 23-25 from 8 p.m. each night until 5 a.m. the following morning.

HAMPTON ROADS WEEKLY LANE CLOSURES REPORT January 20, 2017 through January 27, 2017

I-64 Widening Project, Newport News/York County : January 23-27, as early as 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning, on I-64 west between Route 199 (exit 242-A) and Lee Hall (exit 247) for installation of the temporary concrete barrier along the median of the project. Consecutive single-lane closures of Jefferson Avenue on-ramp and off-ramp to I-64 east and west, starting at 8 a.m. on January 23, until afternoon of February 4.

: Please check http://www.i64widening.org/news_information/traffic_alert.asp for the latest closure/detour information.

I-564 Intermodal Connector, Norfolk:

Single-lane closures on I-564 east and west extending one-half mile between I-564 Chambers Airfield Tunnel at Naval Air Station Norfolk to Terminal Boulevard/Hampton Boulevard. One lane will remain open at all times:

Eastbound January 23-28 from 5 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Westbound January 23-28 from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Please check http://www.i564intermodal.com/ for the latest closure/detour information.

I-64 Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel: Single-lane closures eastbound as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:

Eastbound January 24-26 from 9 p.m. until as late as 5 a.m. the following morning.

I-664 Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel: Single-lane closures northbound and southbound as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:

Northbound January 23-25 from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.

Southbound January 26 from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.

US-17 James River Bridge : Single-lane closures northbound and southbound. One lane will remain open at all times: Southbound January 22-25 from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning. Northbound January 26 from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.

: Single-lane closures northbound and southbound. One lane will remain open at all times:

I-64 Eastbound/Westbound, York County: Single-lane and alternating lane closures as follows. One lane will remain open at all times. January 22-26 from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning between VA-646 and Camp Peary.

January 22-26 from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning between VA-646 and Camp Peary.

I-564 Westbound, Norfolk: Single-lane closures as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: Westbound Runway Tunnel single-lane closures January 26 from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m.

Westbound Runway Tunnel single-lane closures January 26 from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m.

US-17 Eastbound On-Ramp to VA-134, York County: US-17 (George Washington Memorial Highway) on-ramp to Hampton Highway eastbound will close nightly January 22-25 from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning. Motorists advised to follow detour signs.

Military Highway Continuous Flow Intersection, Norfolk: Alternating single-lane closures as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: January 22-28: Alternating single-lane closures northbound and southbound from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning on Military Highway between Valley Drive and Lynn Street. January 22-28: Alternating single-lane closures eastbound and westbound from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning on Princess Anne Road, between Sigmon Street and the intersection of Military Highway. January 22-28: Alternating single-lane closures eastbound and westbound from 9 a.m to 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning on Northampton Boulevard between the intersection of Military Highway and past USAA Drive. January 22-28: Alternating single-lane closures eastbound and westbound from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning on Robin Hood Road between Ellsmere Avenue and Miller Store Road.

Alternating single-lane closures as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:

Courtland Interchange Project: U.S. 58 Eastbound, Southampton County : Consecutive left-lane closure eastbound on U.S. 58 between Old Bridge Road (Route 742) and Shady Brook Trail (Route 650). One lane will remain open at all times: January 23-27 from 6 a.m. until noon.

January 23-27 from 6 a.m. until noon.

U.S. 58 Eastbound, Southampton County: Consecutive right-lane closure eastbound on U.S. 58 between the Pretlow Street Bridge and the Suffolk city line at the Blackwater Bridge. All eastbound traffic is shifted onto one westbound lane as of January 17. U.S. 58 westbound has been reduced to single-lane in both directions. One lane will remain open at all times.