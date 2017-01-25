First craft brewery set to make its home on the Eastern Shore

ACCOMACK Co., Va. – On Wednesday Gov. Terry McAuliffe announced that Black Narrows Brewing Company will be making its home on Virginia’s Eastern Shore.

The brewery will create five new jobs and will invest $350, 000 to open the establishment.

The company will also source 72% of its agricultural inputs from Virginia farmers and will be the Eastern Shore’s first craft brewery.

“Investments like this create jobs, tourism activity, and new markets for Virginia’s farmers as craft breweries look to them to source hops, fruit, honey, and other agricultural products,” said Governor McAuliffe speaking about today’s announcement. “Black Narrows is adding to the tourism offerings that make Accomack County and the Town of Chincoteague a true destination. Today’s announcement is a great win for Virginia’s craft beer industry and our ongoing efforts to build a new Virginia economy.”

The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services worked with Accomack County and Black Narrows Brewing Company to finalize this project for Virginia.

Governor McAuliffe approved an $11,000 grant from the Governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development Fund, which Accomack will match with local funds.