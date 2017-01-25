Exclusive: two people stabbed inside Chesapeake Cracker Barrel face accused attacker for first time

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Two people stabbed inside a Chesapeake Cracker Barrel restaurant last April faced their accused attacker inside a Chesapeake courtroom for the first time Wednesday.

During a preliminary hearing in Chesapeake General District Court, a judge found there was sufficient evidence to certify two charges of aggravated malicious wounding against Deion Jacobs to the grand jury.

Darlene Ambrose and Michael Wolfe were both stabbed inside the Greenbrier Parkway restaurant on April 3, 2016.

Only News 3 was in court Wednesday as Ambrose and Wolfe testified during the preliminary hearing.

Ambrose was emotional as she told the court about the permanent damage to her left hand that has hindered her ability to contribute to the family’s carpet cleaning business.

Wolfe told News 3’s Todd Corillo after court that it was difficult to see Jacobs again.

“Upsetting. Afraid that you never know when somebody might snap again just by seeing you again. Just scared, brings back memories,” Wolfe said. “You really want it to be up and over with but you know that you’ve got this step as preliminary hearing and then you’ve got another step after that.”

Jacobs is scheduled to be in court again April 10, 2017.