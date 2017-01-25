Del. Rick Morris turns himself in following indictment, bonds out of jail

SUFFOLK, Va. – Del. Rick Morris turned himself in to police Tuesday after a Grand Jury indicted him on a child cruelty and assault and battery charges.

Morris was released on a $1,500 bond Tuesday.

The Grand Jury presented three additional indictments in court Monday. Now, Morris is now facing a total of four charges, two felony counts of child cruelty and two misdemeanor counts of assault and battery on a family member.

In September, Morris was accused of physically assaulting his stepson and his wife Kathryn.

The Republican from Suffolk was facing seven felonies and seven misdemeanors for a domestic violence case, his attorney said. The misdemeanors were nolle prossed and only one of Morris’ felony charges still remained against him.

Morris’ attorney said the felony charge remaining against him had to do with allegations he hit his 11-year-old stepson with a belt.