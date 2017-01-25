15-year-old missing from Georgia may have traveled to Virginia

LITHONIA, Ga. – A 15-year-old who has been reported missing may be in Virginia, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The organization says Sahara Estes was last seen on January 19 in Lithonia Georgia.

Estes may be with adult companions and may still be in Georgia but also could have traveled to Virginia, the release says.

Estes is described as a black female with black hair, brown eyes, about 5’3″, and 120 pounds.

If you have seen Estes or have any information that may help authorities find her call 9-1-1 or 1-800-843-5678.