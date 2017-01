VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Virginia Beach Police responded to a minor crash involving a school bus in the 1800 block of Kempsville Road on Tuesday morning.

The accident occurred around 7 a.m., according to police dispatchers.

There was one student on the bus at the time of the crash. A spokesperson from Virginia Beach Schools says it was bus 192 from Kempsville High School.

No one was injured in the crash.