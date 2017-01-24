× Tuesday’s First Warning Forecast: Gloomy morning but sunshine returning

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

** A Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect for the Eastern Shore, Middle Peninsula, Peninsula, and coastal Southside this morning. Minor tidal flooding is expected near high tide this morning.

Slow clearing today… Today is going to start just like the past several days, with clouds, fog, and showers. Expect clouds skies, drizzle, a few scattered showers, and areas of patchy fog this morning. Skies will slowly clear today from inland to the coast. It will be a bit cooler today with highs in the mid 50s and still windy. Expect NW winds at 10 to 20 with gusts 25 to 30 mph. Clouds will continue to clear out tonight with lows falling into the low 40s.

Wednesday is looking like the nicest day this week. We will see mostly sunny skies, lighter winds, and highs warming into the mid 60s. Clouds will build in Wednesday night as a cold front moves in. The front will bring us another chance for showers on Thursday and will open the door for colder air to return for Friday and the weekend.

Today: AM Showers (30%), PM Clearing, Windy. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: NW 10-20G30

Tonight: A Few Clouds. Lows in the low 40s. Winds: W 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny, Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: SW 5-15

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

January 24th

1940 Winter Weather – 21.6″ snow in Richmond over 2 day period

2000 Winter Weather: Coastal Nor’easter 12″-18″ snow interior; high winds, tidal flooding along coast

For weather updates on Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.