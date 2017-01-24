See the stars and listen to the music of Genesis at TCC’s Planetarium

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Tidewater Community College is hosting a rocking night of events at their planetarium on January 28.

You can learn about the solar system with the one hour, 15-minute show, “From Earth to the Universe.” The show will allow audience to discover the colorful birthplaces and burial grounds of stars to the Milky Way and beyond and learn about the history of astronomy and the invention of the telescope.

Shows are at 6 p.m. and 7:15 p.m.

At 8:30 p.m., the planetarium will rock out with a laser light show accompanied by the music of Genesis. The show will also include an all-dome production of David Bowie’s “Space Oddity” and a slide show accompanied by Don McLean’s “Vincent” (Starry Starry Night).

TCC’s planetarium is in the Science Building on the college’s Virginia Beach Campus.

Admission is free and open to the public, but reservations are required. To reserve a seat to any of the shows, call the TCC Information Center at 757-822-1122 or register online at www.tcc.edu/planetarium. Reservations will be accepted beginning today.

A limited number of standby tickets will be available at the planetarium on the day of the show. Arrive at least 15 minutes early to guarantee a seat.

Children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult, and children under 4 will not be admitted.