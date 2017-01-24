Meet Jenna: Young woman who teaches we can do anything

She’d never sit up. Never roll over. You should place her in an institution.

That’s what Beth & Ryan Trebour were told when their daughter, Jenna, was born 21 years ago.

Today, Jenna jumps at the chance to help her Mom clean the house and, with the help of her family, she participates in over a dozen running events each year, like the Angels Race in Lynchburg and the RMS Power Sprint in Richmond.

Her parents got her involved in Special Olympics 14 years ago.

It’s been a very important part of both her life and our life, Beth said. Jenna has played basketball, bowled, swam and participated in track & field. Thanks to her winning smile, she’s been the face of several Special Olympics marketing campaigns in Virginia.

“When Jenna wants to do something, she’s going to do it,” Beth said. “She’s always happy, always smiling. She may not be able to communicate verbally, but you know what she’s thinking and she understands you. She’s a remarkable young woman. She’s taught me how to fight, how to laugh. She has the most incredible sense of humor. When Jenna wants to go and do, there’s no stopping her.”

You can do anything your put your mind to, too, even the Polar Plunge for Special Olympics Virginia!

