PORTSMOUTH, Va. – A man has been hospitalized after being hit by a vehicle near the base of the Jordan Bridge in Portsmouth.

Portsmouth Police say the man was one of two people walking over the bridge around 5 a.m. Tuesday morning when he was hit.

The man was transported to the hospital for treatment of his injuries. However, the extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

Stay with News 3 for updates.