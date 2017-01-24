Patti LaBelle Banana Pudding now available at Walmart

Patti LaBelle is adding a new recipe to her dessert line at Walmart.

“Patti LaBelle Banana Pudding” is now available in Walmart stores.

“Just like all of Miss LaBelle’s desserts at Walmart, the banana pudding started with a family recipe and is made with quality ingredients for an authentic, home-style taste for the everyday low price of $9.98, ” a Walmart spokesperson said.

LaBelle’s sweet potato pie was a smash-hit last year for Walmart, her exclusive retailer. “Patti Pies” flew off the shelves after Youtube star James Wright Chanel sang its praises in a expletive-laced video that went viral. Since then, she expanded her line to include berry cobbler, apple cobbler, peach cobbler, apple pecan cake and sweet potato loaf.