Sierra Nevada Beer Recall

Sierra Nevada has announced a voluntary recall for some of their 12 ounce bottles of beer.

The recall comes after quality control inspections at their North Carolina brewery found a limited number of bottles contained a flaw that may cause loss of carbonation and a small piece of glass to break off and possibly fall into the bottle, potentially causing injury.

Sierra Nevada believes this recall affects approximately 1 in every 10,000 bottles packaged. They have not received any reports of injuries as of yet, resulting from affected bottles and are working with suppliers to determine the root cause of the issue.

The recall applies to purchases made in the following Midwest, Southern, and East Coast states: AL, AR, CT, DC, DE, FL, GA, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NH, NJ, NY, OH, OK, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, VA, VT, WI and WV.

Click here for more information on the recall or call 1-800-596-7835.