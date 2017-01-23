Portsmouth Police search for armed convenience store robbery suspects

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Police are looking for two suspects from an armed robbery that happened on Monday.

The robbery happened at a local convenience store at 1622 South Street.

At 6:37 p.m., police communications received a 911 call requesting assistance to the H & H Grocery, for a robbery that had just happened.

According to detectives, two male suspects with their faces covered, entered the business and demanded money from the employees at gunpoint.

The employees complied with the suspects’ demands and police say no one was injured during the incident.

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident or who may recognize the suspects pictured in the surveillance video footage to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.