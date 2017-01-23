Navy Sailor guilty of hiring a hitman to kill estranged wife to be sentenced in federal court

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. – A Navy Sailor who pleaded guilty to hiring a hit man to kill his wife is expected to be sentenced in Norfolk Federal Court Monday morning.

According to court records, 38-year-old Chadwick Ghesquiere hired an undercover federal special agent to murder his estranged wife.

According to court documents, he told the source that he and his wife were having marital issues. He wanted to kill her, so “he didn’t have to deal with her or pay child support,” court documents say.

Earlier this summer, Ghesquiere got into a dispute with his wife. Court documents say he told the confidential source, “I want to get rid of this [expletive] because she is going to keep [expletive] with me, do you have someone that will off that [expletive]?”

Ghesquiere gave the undercover agent $1,000 in cash, 80 Adderall pills and a gun to commit the murder. Ghesquiere also promised to pay the undercover $50,000 from his $100,000 life insurance policy.

Ghesquiere admitted that he used a pre-paid burner phone to meet with the undercover agent. He also admitted to giving one of his neighbors Adderall pills he received from the military.

Ghesquiere is expected in court at 11:00 am. He is facing up to 14 years in prison.