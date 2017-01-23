N.C. District Attorney: Man arrested for wife’s death released, not indicted for murder

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. – Samuel Mansfield was arrested in December for the death of his wife after she was found dead in the garage of their home.

Mansfield was charged with First Degree Murder.

On Monday the North Carolina District attorney said Mansfield was released from custody after a grand jury failed to indict him.

On December 14 Elizabeth City Police responded to a home in the 100 block of Golf Club Drive at 6:30 a.m. after dispatchers received a call from a man saying he just shot his wife.

73-year-old Phyllis Mansfield was shot several times.

The attorney did not specify at this time if a separate indictment will be perused.