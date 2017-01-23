Man robs two Norfolk businesses within 10 minutes

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk Police are looking for a man who robbed two businesses at gunpoint within 10 minutes of each other on Sunday evening.

Police say the suspect first entered the Walgreens at 8609 Tidewater Drive around 7:20 p.m. He pulled out his gun and demanded cigarettes from the cashier.

After robbing the store, the suspect went into the McDonald’s at 8402 Tidewater Drive around 7:30 p.m. Again, he pulled out his gun and demanded money from the cashier.

No one was injured in either robbery.

The suspect is described as a white male in his late 40’s to early 50’s. He was approximately 5’8″ tall and was wearing a blue and grey, plaid, hooded sweatshirt, tan pants and white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.