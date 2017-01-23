Doctors to provide updates Monday on George H.W. Bush, Barbara Bush

A press conference will be held Monday to provide updates on the conditions of President George H.W. Bush and Barbara Bush and answer questions about their medical treatment at Houston Methodist Hospital.

Both Bushes remain in a Houston hospital but are improving, Jim McGrath said.

The former president, 92, was admitted to the hospital on January 14 due to a respiratory issue stemming from pneumonia. Barbara Bush was admitted for treatment of bronchitis to the same hospital on Wednesday.

“Doctors at Houston Methodist Hospital continue to be encouraged by President Bush’s improving health. His vital signs are normal, and it is hoped that he could be moved out of the ICU in the next day or two. Mrs. Bush was given the option of being discharged today, but has elected to remain at Houston Methodist Hospital one more evening to continue her recovery and to be closer to her husband. Finally, for today, the Bushes are concerned about making sure they thank their well-wishers for their kindness, and especially their prayers.”

