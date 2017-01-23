Chesapeake woman, two others die in two-vehicle crash

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. – A Chesapeake woman and two of her family members died in a crash that happened on Route 15 near Route 656.

State Police responded to the crash around 9 a.m. on Monday.

According to police, a tractor-trailer loaded with sand crossed over the centerline of Route 15 after it came downhill and through a curve. The trailer crossed struck a northbound 2015 Honda sedan. The impact of the crash caused the tractor-trailer to overturn.

Maroin Brewer, 91, of Chesapeake, her daughter, Demetria B. Manifold and son-in-law, Roderick V. Manifold, died at the scene. All were wearing seat belts.

The tractor-trailer driver, Franklin L. Rowe, 51, of Weems, Va., was treated at the scene for minor injuries. He was also wearing a seat belt.

Rowe has been charged with reckless driving.