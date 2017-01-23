ALDI to hold hiring event Tuesday for Hampton Roads locations

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – ALDI has announced a hiring event on Tuesday for Store Associate, Shift Manager, and for Manager Trainee positions.

The positions are for the Newport News, Hampton, Williamsburg, and Gloucester ALDI stores.

The event is Tuesday, January 14 from 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. at the Courtyard Newport News Airport (530 St. Johns Road).

ALDI job requirements:

• Must be 18 years or older to apply

• High school diploma or GED preferred

• Must be available to work anytime between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m., Monday – Sunday

• Retail experience preferred

• Drug screening and background check

• Ability to lift 45 pounds