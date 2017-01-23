704-metric ton superlift performed during aircraft carrier John F. Kennedy construction

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A 704-metric ton superlift was recently completed at Newport News Shipbuilding’s Dry Dock 12 on the aircraft carrier John F. Kennedy.

This superlift was unique to the construction of the Kennedy that Huntington Ingalls says it is part of an improved build strategy.

“For Kennedy, increased pre-outfitting puts into practice one of many lessons learned from Gerald R. Ford,” said Mike Shawcross, Newport News’ vice president, CVN 79 construction. “This superlift will erect the first portion of hangar bay.”

The unit that was lifted has been under construction since August 2015. It is made up of 22 smaller units and comprises small equipment and machinery rooms, berthing, and other quality of life spaces like the barber shop and post office.

It measures about 80 feet long and 105 feet wide.

The Kennedy is the second ship of the Gerald R. Ford class of aircraft carriers and is about 25 percent complete. The ship’s keel was laid in August 2015.

The Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), the first in her class, is scheduled to be delivered to the Navy sometime this year.

Huntington Ingalls says the Kennedy is on track to be completed with 445 lifts, which is 51 fewer than the Ford and 149 less than the USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), the last Nimitz-class carrier.

About 140 lifts have already been placed in the dock and joined together.

The Kennedy is scheduled to be launched in 2020 and delivered to the Navy in 2022, when it will replace the USS Nimitz (CVN 68).