Robbery suspect on the run after leading Newport News officers on chase

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A robbery suspect is on the run after leading police on a foot chase.

According to police, officers in the area of Warwick Boulevard and Sharon Drive pulled over a car with a passenger that was wanted by James City County Police for robbery.

As officers were conducting the traffic stop, the suspect got out of the car and ran. When they began to chase the suspect on foot, they saw him holding the waist band area of his pants and heard a gun shot.

The suspect was able to get away from the officers.

Witnesses to police where the suspect had thrown a handgun. The officer found the handgun, which appeared to have been fired.

The suspect, identified as 36-year-old Michael Van Hook, remains at large. Van Hook was wearing a blue and red jacket and blue jeans.

There is no further information regarding the suspect.

An officer driving to the scene, with his emergency equipment activated, was involved in a two vehicle crash at Warwick Boulevard and Tabbs Lane. The officer was taken to a local hospital with what appear to be non-life threatening injuries. There were no other reported injuries as a result of the crash.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Michael Van Hook, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.