Motor home in Suffolk becomes fully engulfed

Suffolk, Va. — Suffolk Fire and Rescue crews are currently investigating a motor home fire in the 2600 block of Manning Road.

Officials say this happened just before 9:00 P.M. Sunday night.

When crews arrived, they the RV under a shelter, fully engulfed.

Firefighters quickly put the fire out, preventing it from spreading to any of the surrounding homes.

No one was inside at the time of the incident.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.