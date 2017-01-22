Falcons crush Packers 44-21 in NFC Championship , clinch spot in Super Bowl LI

ATLANTA, Ga. – The Atlanta Falcons dominated from start to finish on Sunday afternoon, scoring on all but one of their first half drives to take a commanding 24-0 lead into the intermission.

Matt Ryan solidified his case for the MVP with another statistical clinic. Ryan went 27-for-38 for 392 yards, 4 touchdowns, and no interceptions. He also ran for a 14-yard touchdown. Wide receiver Julio Jones had another big NFC Championship game, catching 9 receptions for 180 yards and two touchdowns, including a 73-yard dash in the third quarter.

The Packers were contained from the start. After driving into Falcons territory on the opening drive, Mason Crosby missed a 41-yard field goal. Aaron Rodgers went 27-for-45 for 287 passing yards, three touchdowns, and an interception.

This is the second Super Bowl appearance in Falcons franchise history. The first appearance came in 1999.

Super Bowl LI will be played in Houston at Reliant Stadium on February 5th at 6:30 p.m. News 3 Sports will be at “The Big Game” bringing you coverage leading up to it.