Coast Guard assists two boaters near Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – The Coast Guard assisted two people after their boat ran aground on the third island of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel.

The crew of a 36-foot boat, named the “Ugly Duckling,” notified watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Hampton Roads that the boat had run aground and they needed help.

Due to conditions on scene, the watchstanders removed the two people from the boat and took them to the Cutty Sark Marina in Little Creek.

There were no reports of injury or pollution.

The cause of the grounding is still under investigation.