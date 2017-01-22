Cause of Virginia Beach house fire under investigation

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Crews responded to a fire in the 2400 block of Rockwater Circle Sunday morning.

The first unit arrived on scene at 10:11 a.m. and saw heavy fire coming from the second floor of the home and roof.

No one was home at the time of the fire and no pets were found in the home.

A firefighter suffered a minor cut on his nose while on the scene, but no treatment was required.

Crews were able to get the fire under control around 11 a.m. A total of seven units responded to the scene.

Officials are still investigating the cause of the fire, which caused extensive damage to the second floor of the home.