Virginia Beach Police Investigating Shooting near Pungo area

Virginia Beach, Va. — Virginia Beach Police are investigating a shooting in the 2800 block of Seaboard Road.

The incident happened just before 9:30 P.M Saturday Night.

Police say one man was shot and transported to the hospital, but his injuries appear to non-life threatening.

A search for a potential suspect is currently on-going.

If you have any information about this incident call the crime line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.